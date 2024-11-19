The Louis Vuitton Flagship Store in NYC Is Disguised As a Tower of Their Luggage Trunks During Renovation

The ever-creative luxury brand Louis Vuitton has turned their flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City into an immensely oversized stack of their signature luggage trunks while undergoing a massive renovation that will be revealed with great splendor.

Relocating just steps away from its iconic Fifth Avenue location, now wrapped in an enthralling Louis Vuitton trunk installation during its renovations, the Louis Vuitton flagship will temporarily move to 6 East 57th Street

@mickmicknyc

The @Louis Vuitton flagship on Fifth Avenue has completed its amazing transformation to luxury luggage trunks! I think they are going for a Christmas tree look made out of luxury luggage ? Find it on 57 Street & Fifth Avenue #louisvuitton #luxurylifestyle #entertainmentnews #christmasinnewyork #nyc #fifthavenue

? Theme From New York, New York – Frank Sinatra

More Information About the Renovation

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts