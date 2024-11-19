The Louis Vuitton Flagship Store in NYC Is Disguised As a Tower of Their Luggage Trunks During Renovation

The ever-creative luxury brand Louis Vuitton has turned their flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City into an immensely oversized stack of their signature luggage trunks while undergoing a massive renovation that will be revealed with great splendor.

Relocating just steps away from its iconic Fifth Avenue location, now wrapped in an enthralling Louis Vuitton trunk installation during its renovations, the Louis Vuitton flagship will temporarily move to 6 East 57th Street

More Information About the Renovation