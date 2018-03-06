The Robinson Family Discovers Alien Intelligence on a Dangerous Planet in New ‘Lost in Space’ Trailer

Netflix released the first official trailer for their upcoming reboot of the classic 1960s sci-fi television series, Lost in Space. The thrilling new trailer follows the Robinson family as they become stranded on a fascinating, yet dangerous planet, discover alien intelligence, and try to form an escape plan. The new sci-fi drama series, written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, is set to land on Netflix April 13th, 2018.
