Beautiful Timelapse of 4th of July Fireworks Going Off All Around the City in Los Angeles

Photographer and tutor Kevin Greene created a beautiful timelapse video of 4th of July fireworks going off all around the city in Los Angeles. Here is a timelapse video that he created featuring last year’s celebrations.

via TwistedSifter


