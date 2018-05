Looking for Something is an animated short film, created by London animation director César Pelizer and produced by weareseventeen, about a curious man searching high and low for the meaning of life.

A surreal journey of a man wondering about the meaning of life and looking for answers within his own consciousness while snoozing at his desk during working hours.

