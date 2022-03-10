Scientists Discover That Long-Necked Sauropod Dinosaurs Walked Similar to a Hippopotamus

For a long time, scientists believed that sauropods (long-necked dinosaurs that include Brachiosaurus, Diplodocus, Apatosaurus, Brontosaurus, and Dreadnoughtus) walked like elephants, however, new research from Liverpool John Moores University has discovered that their gait was actually more like that of a hippopotamus.

Dinosaur Gait
Lateral Sequence Gait

Here’s an interesting size comparison of sauropod dinosaurs.

