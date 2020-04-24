Laughing Squid

UFC Ref Turns His Long Moustache Into a Face Mask

UFC referee Mike Beltran has grown an incredibly long mustache over a very long period time and of which he is very proud. A number of people have asked Beltran if his facial could be used as a mask to cover his mouth and nose. Beltran happily obliged with a demonstration.

I was asked by several people if “The Stache” could be transformed to a mask. I was motivated by several bearded dudes, however, none of them had a moustache. Enjoy the laugh and stay safe out there. Nothing wrong with a sense of humor and a laugh at my expense.

Here’s Beltran’s moustache in action at other times.

