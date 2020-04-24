UFC Ref Turns His Long Moustache Into a Face Mask

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UFC referee Mike Beltran has grown an incredibly long mustache over a very long period time and of which he is very proud. A number of people have asked Beltran if his facial could be used as a mask to cover his mouth and nose. Beltran happily obliged with a demonstration.

I was asked by several people if “The Stache” could be transformed to a mask. I was motivated by several bearded dudes, however, none of them had a moustache. Enjoy the laugh and stay safe out there. Nothing wrong with a sense of humor and a laugh at my expense.

Here’s Beltran’s moustache in action at other times.

via MJ Johnson