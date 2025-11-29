How Long Breaks Between Seasons of Popular TV Shows Disrupt Story Continuity for the Viewer

Nerdstalgic looked at the growing trend of inordinately long breaks between seasons of popular TV shows, which disrupts story continuity for viewers. Child stars get older and people leave the cast. Filming can be delayed for any number of reasons, including budget constraints, strikes, investments, and popularity. Either way, the result is that people forget what happened in the previous season and/or become completely disinterested in the series itself, despite the copious amounts of money spent on shows.

But today’s TV landscape looks completely different. Thanks to streaming platforms, Hollywood strikes, ballooning budgets, and an overwhelming amount of content, modern shows often take years to return.

The ability to binge-watch makes this whole thing worse, as an entire season could be watched over the course of a weekend and the wait seems longer.

Shows like “Stranger Things”, “Severance”, and “True Detective” all take multiple years to produce an 8-10 episode season, and when they do return most fans are left trying to remember what exactly happened last season. ….As an added frustration, this also means people are able to binge watch the full seasons immediately, so it’s very difficult for shows to leave a deep cultural impression. …Three years is just too long to wait in between seasons.