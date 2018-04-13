An Oddly Handsome Sphynx Cat Whose Naked Wrinkled Face Makes Him Appear Perpetually Angry

An oddly handsome rescued sphynx named Loki lives a very comfortable life in Brooklyn, New York with his beloved human Sara Anderson, yet his naked wrinkly face, which gives him a perpetual scowl, seems to suggest otherwise. Despite his angry look, Loki appears to be a very sweet cat who likes to snuggle and get cozy and warm wherever he can. Because Anderson is a stylist, Loki has a unique wardrobe that he seems to enjoy most of the time, but isn’t afraid to speak up whenever he wants something. Anderson opened up about her relationship with Loki in an interview with Girls and Their Cats

This cat has more personality and sass than any animal I have ever met. We are inseparable. We are best friends. …Loki has helped me return to creative and optimistic parts of myself that were misplaced while I was feeling unmotivated and sad. Animals are incredible healers and I am eternally grateful for Loki’s companionship and generous loyalty. He is truly one of a kind