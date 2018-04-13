Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Oddly Handsome Sphynx Cat Whose Naked Wrinkled Face Makes Him Appear Perpetually Angry

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

An oddly handsome rescued sphynx named Loki lives a very comfortable life in Brooklyn, New York with his beloved human Sara Anderson, yet his naked wrinkly face, which gives him a perpetual scowl, seems to suggest otherwise. Despite his angry look, Loki appears to be a very sweet cat who likes to snuggle and get cozy and warm wherever he can. Because Anderson is a stylist, Loki has a unique wardrobe that he seems to enjoy most of the time, but isn’t afraid to speak up whenever he wants something. Anderson opened up about her relationship with Loki in an interview with Girls and Their Cats

This cat has more personality and sass than any animal I have ever met. We are inseparable. We are best friends. …Loki has helped me return to creative and optimistic parts of myself that were misplaced while I was feeling unmotivated and sad. Animals are incredible healers and I am eternally grateful for Loki’s companionship and generous loyalty. He is truly one of a kind

via Girls and Their Cats, Bored Panda

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP