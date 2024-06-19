A Whimsical 3D Printed Log That Unrolls Into a Forest Themed Chess Set With Plant and Mushroom Pieces

Colby Geary of ForgeCore created a wonderfully whimsical 3D printed log that unrolls into a forest-themed chess set that uses plants and mushrooms as chess pieces. gazzaladra design made the pieces of this set with photo scans of the real things.

Log: Pine Tree

Pawn: Penny Bun

Rook: Shiitake

Bishop: King Trumpet (yes, we made the King trumpet the bishop)

Knight: Yellow Morel

Queen: Fly Agaric

King: Chanterelle

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

