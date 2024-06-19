A Whimsical 3D Printed Log That Unrolls Into a Forest Themed Chess Set With Plant and Mushroom Pieces

Colby Geary of ForgeCore created a wonderfully whimsical 3D printed log that unrolls into a forest-themed chess set that uses plants and mushrooms as chess pieces. gazzaladra design made the pieces of this set with photo scans of the real things.

Log: Pine Tree Pawn: Penny Bun Rook: Shiitake Bishop: King Trumpet (yes, we made the King trumpet the bishop) Knight: Yellow Morel Queen: Fly Agaric King: Chanterelle

