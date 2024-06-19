A Whimsical 3D Printed Log That Unrolls Into a Forest Themed Chess Set With Plant and Mushroom Pieces
Colby Geary of ForgeCore created a wonderfully whimsical 3D printed log that unrolls into a forest-themed chess set that uses plants and mushrooms as chess pieces. gazzaladra design made the pieces of this set with photo scans of the real things.
Log: Pine Tree
Pawn: Penny Bun
Rook: Shiitake
Bishop: King Trumpet (yes, we made the King trumpet the bishop)
Knight: Yellow Morel
Queen: Fly Agaric
King: Chanterelle
