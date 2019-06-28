Making Rainbow Pride Candy For a Worthwhile Cause

Artisan candy maker Gregory Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, Florida, shared his process for making rainbow candy in celebration of Pride Month. Rather than selling these colorful sweets, Cohen is willing to give away a sample bag of it for free, so long as a donation is made to Capital City Youth Servies.

We make pride flag candy for 2019 Pride Month. The flavor is Tutti-Frutti, a great flavor and a song by Little Richard about the variety of people that he loved. …As a fundraiser for a local youth shelter lofty Pursuits makes pride flag candy as part of public displays of confection. The local shelter in their hometown of Tallahassee provides for all type of youths with a surprisingly large number that have been kicked out of their house for expressing who they are. The candy is being made to raise funds for this program.

CCYS is a non-profit that provides immediate short-term housing and counseling services to young people who have nowhere else to go. Their mission is to help reunite and strengthen family relationships while lowering the risk of drug addiction and juvenile crime.

CCYS provides short term crisis shelter to 10-17 year olds, and counseling to families in crisis with youth 6 to 17 years of age. All services are free. Primary goals of the agency include: Family preservation

Homelessness prevention

Delinquency prevention

Dependency prevention

Crisis Intervention

Truancy Prevention

