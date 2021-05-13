What It Is Like To Live In a Remote Iceland Fjord Village

Former film industry worker Isley Reust spoke with the Bustle series Relocated about living in the remote fjord town of Ìsafjörður in north western Iceland. Reust, who has both German and US citizenship, found that her life in Los Angeles was not what she wanted. Reust said that she always knew she’d end up in Iceland as she’d flown over it many times.

I always knew that I was going to move to Iceland ever since I was a little kid. Flying back and forth from Germany to the States. We’d fly over Iceland and Greenland. And I just remember being so fascinated and intrigued with the landscape and how beautiful it was. I thought to myself, ‘One day I’m going to move here.’

Reust now makes her living now as a photographer and shares her work showcasing her beautiful country on Instagram.

