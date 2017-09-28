An Adorable Little Girl Steals Popcorn From an Oblivious Prince Harry During the Invictus Games

While watching the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from the stands, an adorable little girl repeatedly swiped kernels of popcorn from a bag that was on the lap of the games founder Prince Harry. The Prince was so involved in a conversation on the other side that he remained oblivious to the theft, but once he noticed that his popcorn was disappearing, he looked up and pretended to be mad. That didn’t last long however, as he lot of fun with the toddler for the rest of the evening, giving her lots and lots of royal attention.