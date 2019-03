A beautiful continental giant rabbit named Cocoa Puff lives in Seattle, Washington with a very loving family. The little girl of the family and Cocoa Puff have fallen for each other. This adorable pair seem to do everything together – snuggle, play in the snow, go for a ride, sleep, play. The two are the absolute best of friends.

Cocoa Puff is a Continental Giant rabbit that is 18 lbs at 19 months old. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage-free.