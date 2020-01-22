6 Year Old Boy Makes Little Clay Koalas to Raise Money For Injured and Displaced Animals in Australia

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Like so many of us around the world, six year old Owen Colley of Massachusetts, was absolutely devastated by the number of animals injured and killed by the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires, so he decided to do something about it. With the help of his parents Simon and Caitlin, Owen has been creating little clay koalas to send to people who donated to help the animals through his “Owen’s Australian Creature Rescue” page on GoFundMe.

So far, Owen and his parents have raised over $269,000 that will go Wildlife Rescue South Coast Inc.

Donations will be going to Wildlife Rescue South Coast Inc who are currently building aviaries, boxes, and enclosures for displaced animals and helping individuals set up feeding stations on their properties, so animals whose homes and food sources have been destroyed have somewhere to go.

The fundraiser was so successful that the number of little clay koalas had to be limited to donations made by 11:59 PM on January 19, 2020.

As this campaign continues to soar beyond what we ever thought possible, we, unfortunately, need to limit the number of clay koalas we commit to making and sending. As such, we will not be able to say “thank you” with a koala for donations received after 11:59 pm PST, Sunday, January 19th. With this said, all donations are still greatly appreciated!

