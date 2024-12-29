Little Boy Joyfully Describes Adopting an Elder Cat Who Spent 12 Years on the Streets of Brooklyn

A touching story from Flatbush Cats features a little boy who describes fostering and then adopting Ginger Beer, a beautiful elder orange cat who spent 12 years on the streets of Ditmas Park, Brooklyn. Ginger Beer was feral but approachable and seemed to want a new home.

Ginger Beer had been outside for many years. That’s a long time to go without the comforts of home.

Ginger Beer quickly became very comfortable in his new home, and the boy couldn’t be happier.

He was an amazing addition to the family he has also made my life better by giving me and my dad so much affection I love the affection so much sometimes. We call Ginger Beer Gingi or just GB. By the way here is a list of things GB stands for good boy, great boy, golden boy, gato bueno, garlic breath and also good brother.

One person saw the video and recognized Ginger Beer as the cat she has known for years and used to feed.

I am crying now because Ginger is my cat. I was feeding for so many years on Ditmas Park area. I remember him since he was a young teen full of energy ready to play and hunt. He was a warrior he was a master of this place. Not everyone could pet him, I could but only to some moment when I reach the red line. I am so happy for him, he is in good hands.