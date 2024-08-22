Animated Rock Stars Use Their Isolated Song Lyrics Literally in Random Situations
Illustrator Show Bits, who previously turned musicians into objects, created an amusing animated series of vignettes that portray rock stars incorporating their isolated lyrics literally in random situations.
Included is Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters dropping a sandwich (“My Hero”), Van Halen jogging with a red demon (“Running With the Devil”), Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin setting a pie on a window sill (“Whole Lotta Love”), James Hetfield of Metallica as a flight attendant (“Enter Sandman”), Michael Stipe of R.E.M. in a café (“Losing My Religion”), Maynard Keenan of Tool assembling IKEA furniture (“Schism”), and several more.