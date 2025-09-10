The Perplexed Members of Spinal Tap Introduce Their Limited Edition Liquid Death 11 Pack

While the members of Spinal Tap (Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer) were filming an ad for a new beer, manager Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) interrupted them mid-song to let them know that they were not selling beer, but water by Liquid Death. Needless to say, the band was quite perplexed.

Why would we sell water?

Once they understood what they were selling, they introduced a custom Liquid Death pack that goes to eleven.

Now Liquid Death goes to 11, too. Get the ultra limited edition Liquid Death x Spinal Tap 11-Pack, hand-signed by the band themselves.

‘This One Goes to Eleven’ Scene From ‘Spinal Tap’