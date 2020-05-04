Liquid Death Canned Water Company Turns Internet Hate Comments Into Lyrics for a Death Metal Album

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liquid Death, a rather badass canned mountain water company, used the copious amount of internet hate comments they received and turned them into lyrics for their death metal album “Greatest Hates”, available for purchase as a limited edition 12″ vinyl record. The album is also available to stream.

Greatest Hates! An actual 10-song vinyl album of metal songs where the lyrics are all real internet comments left by the brand’s haters. Pre-order LD’s merch store or stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

This hilarious project was developed by Party Land and the songs were performed by musicians Gus Rios, Seth Ringler, Jim Malone, and Torin Ridgway.

The accompanying video also riffs on classic commercials.

via Muse by Clio