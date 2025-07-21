Linguist Gives a Talk to CEO Audience Using Corporate Jargon to Describe Those in Attendance

Xiaomanyc, a practicing polyglot addressed a group of CEOs at a conference in London who were expecting linguist insight. Instead, he used their own corporate jargon to smoothly describe each member of the unsuspecting audience.

I got invited to this fancy CEO conference in London and they thought they were getting a linguist to talk about exotic languages but they weren’t expecting that actually I would give the talk in their own native language of corporate jargon.