Lin-Manuel Miranda Reprising His Role as Hamilton As Part of His Efforts to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical genius who conceived, wrote and performed in the wildly popular Broadway show Hamilton, sat down with CBS correspondent David Begnaud to talk about the Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, Miranda’s familial connection to the island, his concern about the politics of the situation and his noble efforts to raise funds to help rebuild Puerto Rico, which includes his original star-studded song “Almost Like Praying“. Additionally Miranda announced that he would be reprising his role as Hamilton at the University of Puerto Rico in January 2018. Deeply discounted tickets are being offered in an effort to bring tourism back to the island. Note: Begnaud has been reporting directly from Puerto Rico since Maria hit the island in September.
48 hours in Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel Miranda — his newest song to benefit Puerto Rico, his trip back to the home where he spent his summers, and his next act…along with a 3 week thrill-to-come!
We just wrapped a day of shooting in Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel Miranda, his dad Luis, & his mom, Luz. We went to 4 communities, and stopped at the family home destroyed by Maria. The Mirandas are a mission to donate money – & Lin-Manuel has a surprise!
Hundreds of Hamilton tickets will be 10 dollars each for the show that's opening in Puerto Rico in Jan. 2019. Lin-Manuel Miranda & the show's producer were at the University of Puerto Rico today to announce the show will take place at the university theater Jan 8-27th
