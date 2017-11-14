Lin-Manuel Miranda Reprising His Role as Hamilton As Part of His Efforts to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico

Hundreds of @HamiltonMusical tickets will be 10 dollars each for the show that’s opening in Puerto Rico in Jan. 2019. @Lin_Manuel & the show’s producer @jseller were at the University of Puerto Rico today to announce the show will take place at the university theater Jan 8-27th pic.twitter.com/V7wZ4LncSw

We just wrapped a day of shooting in Puerto Rico w/ @Lin_Manuel , his dad Luis, & his mom, Luz. We went to 4 communities, and stopped at the family home destroyed by Maria. The Mirandas are a mission to donate money – & Lin-Manuel has a surprise! The story will air this @CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/RB8l7B00l9

Tomorrow, on @CBSSunday 48 hours in Puerto Rico with @Lin_Manuel — his newest song to benefit Puerto Rico, his trip back to the home where he spent his summers, and his next act…along with a 3 week thrill-to-come! pic.twitter.com/rKt4QUuaU7

Correspondent David Begnaud joins Lin-Manuel Miranda on a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The creator and star of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” has been leading relief efforts (including creating a charity song and video, “Almost Like Praying”) for the island, which is still suffering nearly two months after Hurricane Maria decimated critical infrastructure, water and power supplies.

