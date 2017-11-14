Laughing Squid

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reprising His Role as Hamilton As Part of His Efforts to Help Rebuild Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical genius who conceived, wrote and performed in the wildly popular Broadway show Hamilton, sat down with CBS correspondent David Begnaud to talk about the Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, Miranda’s familial connection to the island, his concern about the politics of the situation and his noble efforts to raise funds to help rebuild Puerto Rico, which includes his original star-studded song “Almost Like Praying“. Additionally Miranda announced that he would be reprising his role as Hamilton at the University of Puerto Rico in January 2018. Deeply discounted tickets are being offered in an effort to bring tourism back to the island. Note: Begnaud has been reporting directly from Puerto Rico since Maria hit the island in September.

Correspondent David Begnaud joins Lin-Manuel Miranda on a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The creator and star of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” has been leading relief efforts (including creating a charity song and video, “Almost Like Praying”) for the island, which is still suffering nearly two months after Hurricane Maria decimated critical infrastructure, water and power supplies.

