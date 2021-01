Long before the incredible worldwide popularity of Hamilton, the great Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared in a 2009 episode of the College Humor series Hardly Working as an intern who, along with beatboxer Shockwave, was brought in by Streeter Seidell in order to answer a lyric challenge posed to him by Amir Blumenfeld and rapper UTK of Freestyle Love Supreme (founded by Miranda).

