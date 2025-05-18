A Tranquil Video Essay About the Evolution of Light Bulbs and Lamps

Dutch videographer Posy, who previously shared extreme up-close footage of common household items, narrated a wonderfully tranquil and informative video essay about the evolution of the light bulbs and lamps from different eras that he analyzed one by one. With deliberate care, he set about explaining the age of each bulb, its classification of each bulb, how it worked, the type of filament it used, and how it looked when lit up.

A video about lamps / light bulbs with the e27 fitting (a.k.a. Edison Screw). Incandescent lamps with carbon filament, Tungsten, Halogen, Fluorescent, LED, LED filament, Smart lamps, RGBW LED, and other novelty lamps like blacklight, flicker flame and flowers.

Because Posy is also a musician, he provided a wonderfully ethereal soundtrack for the narration.