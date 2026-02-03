Orphaned Mini Horse With Special Needs Comes to Life After Meeting His Canine Siblings

A tiny, orphaned, malnourished mini horse named Tubby, who was only two weeks old when he was saved from an auction in 2022 by the amazing people at R&R Ranch in Wildwood, Missouri, was really lethargic when he first came to the farm and did not want to leave his human Stacey’s side.

He was so depressed that he didn’t want to eat or drink. They tried everything to bring Tubby out of his shell, they gave him a giant stuffed bear that became his best friend for a while, and they did everything to lift his spirits. It was only after Tubby learned to eat that he met his canine siblings, a pair of beautiful golden retrievers that Tubby began to blossom.

He started to, I think, not feel so alone. And we started to see a little bit of a a change in his attitude and his eyes started to seem brighter. ..From that point on, we started to see growth in Tubby and he started to thrive

