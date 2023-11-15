Leslie Jones Will Come to Your Thanksgiving Dinner and Shut Down Conversations by Annoying Relatives

A hilarious sketch on The Daily Show features the services of the wonderfully outspoken Leslie Jones, who will come to your Thanksgiving dinner and shut down any type of disruptive conversations by annoying relatives that take place for just $29.99. This includes Jones’ unique style of insults, threats, schooling, and just plain old yelling in someone’s ear.

On a separate note, Jones finally got a chance to interview NBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki, who, according to Jones, is the sexiest nerd on TV. Needless to say, she was thrilled and a bit breathless during the interview.