Lembit Funk Deftly Demonstrates How to Play the Shenanigan, An Ancient, Elegant, Intuitive Instrument

In 2015, British comedian Greig Johnson created a hilarious video lesson in which a rather unique character named Lembit Funk, who spat out a great deal of nonsense in a Scandinavian accent of sorts, while explaining how to play the Shenanigan . The Shenanigan is similar to a hurdy-gurdy, but with a lot more stuff attached. Funk demonstrated how to play the instrument with such passion that began to bleed from his nose and eyes, but he promised to return for a second lesson.

