An Automated LEGO Wrapping Paper Cutting Machine That Scans the Exact Dimensions of the Gift to Wrap

In honor of the holiday season, The Brick Wall (previously) created an incredibly convenient LEGO wrapping paper machine that accurately measures exactly how much paper to cut by scanning the dimensions of the gift itself. This machine saves a great deal of decorative paper waste. It also seems like it can save the minds of those wrapping a lot of presents.

No more guessing when wrapping presents.
Lego Automatic Wrapping paper Cutting machine.
Length of the set (cutter): 115 cm / 45 inch
Controller: EV3 brick
Programming: Python
Sensors: 4
Motors: 4

LEGO Wrapping Paper Cutter


