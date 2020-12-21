An Automated LEGO Wrapping Paper Cutting Machine That Scans the Exact Dimensions of the Gift to Wrap

In honor of the holiday season, The Brick Wall (previously) created an incredibly convenient LEGO wrapping paper machine that accurately measures exactly how much paper to cut by scanning the dimensions of the gift itself. This machine saves a great deal of decorative paper waste. It also seems like it can save the minds of those wrapping a lot of presents.

No more guessing when wrapping presents.

Lego Automatic Wrapping paper Cutting machine.

Length of the set (cutter): 115 cm / 45 inch

Controller: EV3 brick

Programming: Python

Sensors: 4

Motors: 4