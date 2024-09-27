Coordinating LEGO Backpack and Carry-On Luggage

Costco partnered with LEGO to offer an official LEGO Carry-on and Backpack Luggage Set. The coordinating bags, which look like giant LEGO bricks, have a built-in TSA combination lock and a pass-through strap. The set comes in blue, red, and yellow. The backpacks alone can be purchased through the official LEGO site, but the set is only available through Costco in the US and UK.

Crafted with precision and a passion for play, our expandable trolley and compatible backpack with trolley strap bring together the convenience of a rolling carry-on and matching backpack with the iconic look and feel of LEGO bricks.