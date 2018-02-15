LEGO Unveils the 1,414 Piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set From ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

LEGO has unveiled their upcoming 1,414 piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set from the fast approaching film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The set will become available to purchase from retailers and from the LEGO Shop in April 2018.
Outsmart the villainous overseers and escape the Kessel Mines aboard the amazing Millennium Falcon! Pull amazing maneuvers from the cockpit. Jump in the laser turrets and fire back at pursuing craft. Then check the hyperdrive and get ready to jump to safety! After all that excitement, kick back with Han and his friends with a drink from the bar, while you let Chewbacca win at Dejarik. Then it’s off to bed for a well-earned snooze in the bunk aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy!
Introducing the LEGO Kessel Run Millennium Falcon from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Landing April 2018! @starwars #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/HwuB9nBSmd
