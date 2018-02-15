Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

LEGO Unveils the 1,414 Piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set From ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A post shared by LEGO (@lego) on

LEGO has unveiled their upcoming 1,414 piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set from the fast approaching film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The set will become available to purchase from retailers and from the LEGO Shop in April 2018.

Outsmart the villainous overseers and escape the Kessel Mines aboard the amazing Millennium Falcon! Pull amazing maneuvers from the cockpit. Jump in the laser turrets and fire back at pursuing craft. Then check the hyperdrive and get ready to jump to safety! After all that excitement, kick back with Han and his friends with a drink from the bar, while you let Chewbacca win at Dejarik. Then it’s off to bed for a well-earned snooze in the bunk aboard the fastest ship in the galaxy!

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy