Young Han Solo Embarks on an Exciting Adventure in the New Teaser Trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney and Lucasfilm released a teaser trailer and a TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story, the upcoming Han Solo origin film directed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Ron Howard. The trailer follows young Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he embarks on an exciting adventure with Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) onboard the Millennium Falcon, has an encounter with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), and teams up with Beckett (Woody Harrelson), a criminal and Han’s mentor, and his crew. Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to land in theaters on May 25th, 2018.
Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.