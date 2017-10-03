An Inside Look at the Design That Went Into the Amazing New LEGO House in Billund, Denmark

Wired UK went behind the scenes with architect Bjarke Ingels and his team at the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) to see how they designed the LEGO House, a 129,166-square-foot playhouse for LEGO fans of all ages located in Billund, Denmark that opened its doors on September 28th, 2017. Ingels and his crew teamed up with LEGO and spent 7 years bringing the amazing structure to life, which is “made to look like 21 Lego bricks stacked on top of each other.”

The building sticks to the dimensions of LEGO, and is clad in white, ceramic tiles that share the same proportions as the classic 2×4 brick. The top gallery gives a further nod to the brick, with circular skylights representing the eight studs on top of the standard brick. The roofs of each block are covered in LEGO-bright colours and act as playgrounds.

Inside, kids and AFOLs (that’s “adult fans of LEGO”) can get hands-on with a variety of building activities and admire some impressive feats of LEGO sculpture, including the “Tree of Creativity” – a huge LEGO tree that stands the height of the building and contains 6.3 million bricks. (read more)