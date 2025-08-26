An Incredible Hawaiian Shirt Made Entirely Out of LEGO

Neil Snowball of The Snowbricks created an incredible wearable shirt made out of LEGO, with a pattern that was inspired by a Minifig’s Hawaiian shirt. Snowball used LEGO nets, 1×1 studs, and rounded pieces to make the “fabric” of a palm tree and sunset.

LEGO Hawaiian shirt (and it’s totally wearable!)

Josh Hanlon of Beyond the Brick explained and modeled the shirt for viewers.

So, this is based on an actual mini fig Lego mini fig torso. It’s got the really fun palm trees and kind of the sunset down here and then the water motifs at the top. It’s super comfortable. It has a really nice weight to it. It doesn’t feel bad at all. And then you can see if you kind of flip it up down here at the bottom, you can see the net technique.