An Amazing LEGO Flip Walker With an Internal Trolley That Moves Back and Forth to Keep it Moving



Talented designer Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks built an incredible LEGO Flip Walker that uses an internal trolley that moves back and forth to keep it running continuously. Allemann’s design was based on a Japanese toy from 1987.

Design breakdown for my unconventional, impractical, and completely awesome LEGO walking machine. Based on the Bear Mobill toy from Bandai, produced in 1987, a trolley drives along the inside of the loop, causing it to continuously flip over.

Here’s the original toy design.