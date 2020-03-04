Laughing Squid

Cake That Looks Like It Was Made With LEGO Inspired by a Cake That Was Actually Made With LEGO

by

Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes (previously) in Austin, Texas shared how to make a beautiful slice of edible pink birthday cake that looks like it was made out of LEGO.

Sideserf stated that she wanted to replicate the slice of LEGO cake that artist Chris McVeigh created. A cool case of art imitating life and life imitating art right back.

I love this cake because it’s a cake made to look like Legos that look like a cake. Did I say that right? In this tutorial, I demonstrate some simple tricks to making a cake that looks like it was built with LEGOS.

Here’s the McVeigh LEGO brick cake that inspired Sideserf’s edible cake.


