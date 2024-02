A Nostalgic Nylon String Acoustic Guitar Built Out of Colorful LEGO Bricks

Musician Bernth, who enjoys experimenting with musical instruments, built a nylon string acoustic guitar out of LEGO bricks to play his original song “Memory”. The colorful instrument exudes unique tones and has an interesting percussive sound that evokes a feeling of nostalgia.

Sometimes we can all build something new with what we thought we lost in the past. So let’s never forget where we came from.