A Beautifully Crafted Whimsical Leather Bag Made Specifically for Carrying a Single Round Watermelon

by on

Watermelon Bag Upright

Designer Yusuke Kadoi, who works at the Japanese accessories manufacturer Tsuchiya Kaban created a wonderfully whimsical, beautifully crafted leather bag that was specifically constructed to fit a single round watermelon for easy toting of the fruit. This bag was created for the company’s “Fun of Carrying” project and for the peace of mind that comes with convenience.

(translated) Delicious watermelon in the summer season with a blue sky. If you could carry a round and heavy watermelon easily and with peace of mind… With that in mind, the craftsman Kadoi made a bag that carries watermelons.

Watermelon Bag Side

Watermelon Bag

Watermelon Bag

Watermelon in Bag

