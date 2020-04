Talented wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) has captured absolutely mesmerizing footage of a brown and green leaf mimicking grasshopper cautiously crawling along up a an almost identical leaf in Sabah, Borneo. This insect is known for its incredible camouflaging abilities and uses them very well.

This Leaf mimicking Grasshopper is remarkably well-camouflaged. Its body resembles a green leaf with patches of brown and even leaf-life veins. Its movements also mimics a fluttering leaf.