The stark, animated short “Le Silence de la rue” by Marie Opron of Miyu Productions tells the silent story of an overwhelmed urbanite who desperately attempts to appreciate the little spots of natural beauty within the city. Yet whenever this poor soul tries to connect, a crowd of city-dwellers and commuters comes by and swallows the person into their giant mass again and again, until purpose gives way to obedience.

via Vimeo Staff Picks