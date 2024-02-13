An Amusing Compilation of Lazy Cats Drinking Water While Laying Down

CrazyFunnyStuffCFS shared a really amusing compilation of lazy yet innovative cats who know that they’re thirsty but have no desire to actually stand to get their hydration in the normal manner. This seems to be the case with bigger cats, although not always.

When you are lazy, every single task, like drinking water, is hard to do. But, laziness doesn’t stop these cats to drink water, they can do that even laying down.

This is all too familiar here at Laughing Squid headquarters, as FOMO the silver tabby loves to hug his water bowl while he drinks.

