Legal Expert Breaks Down the Multitude of Laws Broken in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’

Attorney Devin Stone of the video series LegalEagle quite humorously breaks down the multitude of laws that are brazenly broken in the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The sharp-eyed lawyer points out violations of the Federal Labor Standards Act with Charlie’s employment at the beginning of the film. Stone then moves on to the unconscionability regarding the document the visitors must sign and the violation immigration laws and the 13th Amendment (indentured servitude) in regard to the Oompa Loompas. Wonka would also be guilty of assault and/or manslaughter in the suspected deaths of Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde, and Mike Teavee, leaving the candy man with a hefty nine-figure bill to settle.

