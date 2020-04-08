‘Laverne and Shirley’ Animated Opening Theme Tribute to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton

Dave Stofka of Stofka Creative created a wonderful animated tribute that stars Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, the loveable duo who provide daily press briefings on the current situation. Stofka used “Making Our Dreams Come True”, the iconic theme song from Laverne and Shirley, updating the lyrics to reflect how they are keeping Ohioans safe during this very trying time in history.

The strong leadership he and his team have provided since early on in the crisis has earned international attention and acclaim and looks to have benefited Ohio with lower case numbers and more tempered strain on the medical system than expected. But until now his extremely popular press conferences have never had a theme song.

This wonderful tribute can serve great intro theme as you enjoy a nice glass of vino while wearing your “Wine with DeWine” T-shirt and watching the daily 2pm press conferences.