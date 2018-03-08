Actress Laurie Metcalfe’s Amazing Ability to Play Comedic Roles Just As Easily as Dramatic Roles

In addition to high-profile projects like “Roseanne” and ‘Lady Bird,’ veteran actress Laurie Metcalf has been playing strong supporting characters in film and television since the 1980s. “No Small Parts” takes a look at her storied acting career.

In an episode of the IMDb series No Small Parts , host Brandon Hardesty takes a look a the long and varied career of Laurie Metcalf , the superb actress who came to the world’s attention playing Jackie Harris , Roseanne Connor’s sister in the long running series Roseanne . Since that time, Metcalf has portrayed a variety of characters with varying personalities ranging from the very colorful to very authoritative and has proven that she can play comedic role as easily as a serious role. Where she shines however is when the two are combined, like in her role as Marion McPherson in Lady Bird .

