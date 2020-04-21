Laughing Squid

Launching a Model Rocket Underwater in Slow Motion

Chicago engineer Matt Mikka of Warped Perception (previously) built a model rocket with the intention of launching it under water. Mikka first submerged the engine only and the rocket launched successfully.

Just for fun I decided to build a model rocket and launch it from underwater while filming it with the high speed camera in slow motion.

Partial Underwater Rocket Launch

He then fully submerged the rocket to see if it would be just as successful. And it was.

Fully Submerged Rocket Full Speed

He proceeded to capture the launch from every angle in 4K slow motion.

Fully Submerged Rocket Launch

Full Submerged Launch from Top


