New York City Resident Takes One Last Ride in a Horse Elevator Originally Built in 1887

A woman named Sylvia, who lives in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, took her very last ride in her apartment building’s 19th century elevator before it was torn down for good. The elevator, which was originally built in 1887 to ferry horses upward to the stables on higher floors, is now completely outdated and building management, in compliance with city laws, decided to put in a modern elevator. Bloomberg Originals captured Sylvia’s story.

In a residential loft building in Chelsea, one of New York City’s original horse elevators managed to survive into modernity – against all odds. Installed in the late 1880s to lift horses to the upper floors of a 5-story stable, it served the equestrian parking needs of New York’s booming Chelsea neighborhood until being converted for freight, and later, residential use.

As Tony and Mark, employees of McGlynn Hayes began work on the elevator, the engine completely shorted out for good, as if the elevator knew.

This thing just freaking exploded. The motor just blew up. A ghost. Amazing. What were the odds? …The motor just shorted. Did a little more than spark. It’s like a reality show. We didn’t even plan for this.