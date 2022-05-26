The Last Public Pay Phone in New York City Is Removed From a Sidewalk in Times Square

The last free-standing public pay phone in New York City was removed from a sidewalk in Times Square at 7:00 AM on May 23, 2022.
The last public pay phone in New York City was removed on Monday, May 23, according to officials. The phone was located at 7th Avenue and 50th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
This lone coin-operated device stood at 7th Avenue and 50th Street for many years before being taken out to make room for a LinkNYC that provides free public services that include phone calls.
LinkNYC is a first-of-its-kind communications network that is replacing pay phones across the five boroughs with new structures called Links. Each Link provides super fast, free public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging, and a tablet for access to city services, maps and directions.