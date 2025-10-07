Musicians Perform Beautiful Instrumentals on the Last Playable 1679 Stradivarius Guitar in the World

Musicians Rolf Lislevand, Krishnasol Jiménez, and Ugo Nastrucci separately performed beautiful finger style instrumentals on a gorgeous Sabionari guitar, which was built by the famed violin maker Antonio Stradivari in 1679. This guitar is one of five Stradivarius guitars in the world, but it is the only one that is completely playable.

