Visiting the Last Aerial Transport Ropeway in Britain Which Uses Only Gravity to Move Shale From a Quarry

The ever-curious Tom Scott (previously) visited the site of Forterra Brickworks in Lancashire to learn more about the trade and to remark upon the last aerial ropeway that is still in use within the entirety of Britain.

This very efficient way of transporting materials, which requires no fuel or electricity, uses only gravity to move 300 tonnes of shale from a quarry each day. Over the years these aerial ropeways went through a steep decline until there was only one left. This one was built in the 1920s and by 2036, the quarrying will come to an end. Sadly, the ropeway will have to come down at that time as well due to safety reasons.