Engineer Replaces His Lawn Mower Blades With Lasers

Engineer Allen Pan of Sufficiently Advanced replaced the gas-guzzling engine of his lawn mower and its dull blades with an electronic motor and lasers that could cut grass. Pan tried different types of lasers, different configurations, and different strengths until he felt ready to cut TheBackyardScientist‘s lawn.

This laser can cut grass better than an actual knife so today I’m going to fix my lawn mower by replacing its 200-year-old gas engine and blade with electric motors and lasers.

Unfortunately, not everything went to plan, but luckily no real damage was done.

The laser lawnmower was actually kind of working before it caught on fire but I guess the future just isn’t quite here