Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

1996 Interview With Burning Man Co-Founder Larry Harvey at SOMAR in San Francisco

by at on

Here’s my unedited interview with Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey from July 1996 as we were setting up for the pre Burning Man event at SOMAR (now SOMArts) in San Francisco. Larry talks about the origins of Burning Man, Burning Man’s relationship with the media and why he chose the theme of Hell (Dante’s Inferno, HELCO) for the 1996 event (he’s sitting on Satan’s throne during the interview).

Sadly, Larry passed away on April 28, 2018 and tomorrow night (July 14) he will be honored at “The Man With The Hat: Celebration of Larry Harvey’s Life and Legacy” in San Francisco at the Castro Theatre.


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP