The Largest Mansions in Every US State

Architectural channel This House gave a lavish visual tour of the largest, grandest mansions ever built in each state within the United States. Narrator Ken goes in alphabetical order of states while giving the name, the size, a brief history of the grand mansions, and whether or not they are still standing.

Have you ever wondered which house is the biggest ever built in your state? From lost Gilded Age Mansions to Ultra Modern Pads, today we’re traveling to all 50 states to reveal the biggest homes ever built.

The largest of these mansions is Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, the most modest mansion is a privately owned house in New Mexico, and the most nebulous is in New York.

Since they were never measured by the same method, it’s impossible to declare a single “winner.” Suffice to say New York’s biggest houses were in a league of their own, each pushing the limits of residential scale. North Carolina proudly claims America’s largest home: the Biltmore Estate, built by George W. Vanderbilt II. The Biltmore House is a staggering 175,000 square feet (roughly 4 acres of floor space!) and contains 250 rooms