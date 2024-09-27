A Stunning Light Show Featuring 7,598 Drones Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Drone Display

Zhujian Planning Media Ltd., in cooperation with DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. set a new Guinness World Record for the “Largest aerial image formed by drones”. This record was achieved with a stunning light show featuring 7,598 drones at the celebration for 72nd anniversary of the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in the Jilin province of China.

The largest aerial image formed by multirotor/drones is 7,598 and was achieved by Zhujian Planning Media (Jilin) Co., Ltd. and sponsored by Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. (both China) in Yanji, Jilin, China, on 3 September 2024.